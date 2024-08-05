Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.05

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 519912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why a Recession is Back in Play and What it Means for Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Defensive Stocks Weathering the Market Storm
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 Stock Dips to Watch for an Upcoming Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.