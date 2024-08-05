Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.05

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 519912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

