GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 7.0 %

GDDY stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $152.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.