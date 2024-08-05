GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $160.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.75.

GoDaddy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 415,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

