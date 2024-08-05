GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $190.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.75.

GDDY stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, reaching $145.30. 250,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,493. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

