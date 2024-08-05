GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Position Trimmed by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,528 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in GrafTech International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after buying an additional 2,580,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,521,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,959 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,803,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EAF opened at $0.64 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 114,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $202,095.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,525,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,029,765.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

