Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. 173,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,845. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $537.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

