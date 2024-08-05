Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.
Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,758. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$37.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. Company insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
