Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,758. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$37.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. Company insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.