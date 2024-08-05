Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

GRBK stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

