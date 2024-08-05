GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.07 million for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

GFP traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.39. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,503. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

