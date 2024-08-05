Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter.

GIFI traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.99. 14,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,067. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

