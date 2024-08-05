H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

