H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.01

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 669,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

