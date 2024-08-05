HC Wainwright Cuts BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Price Target to $3.00

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $292.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.52. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden bought 140,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

