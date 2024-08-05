HC Wainwright Weighs in on CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CECO Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

CECO stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $966.29 million, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

