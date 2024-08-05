HC Wainwright Weighs in on DBV Technologies S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

