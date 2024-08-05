Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Herbalife worth $102,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,008 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Down 6.2 %

HLF stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

