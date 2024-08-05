Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 538,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,213. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $376.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

