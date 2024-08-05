Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

