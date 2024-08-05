Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 516,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $217,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 334,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,605,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $771,276,000 after buying an additional 60,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.49 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

