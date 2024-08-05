Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,466 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

