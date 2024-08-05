Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance
HLT opened at $204.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide
In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.
