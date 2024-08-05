HM Payson & Co. Buys 114 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

