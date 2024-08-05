HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,471. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

