HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.97. 45,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.24. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

