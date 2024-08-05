HM Payson & Co. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $796,710. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.30. 1,171,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,951. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.