HM Payson & Co. Has $344,000 Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 3,073.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 61,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viper Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ VNOM traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 338,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,660. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
