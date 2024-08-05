HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.77. 206,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $136.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

