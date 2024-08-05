HM Payson & Co. Purchases 3,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3,584.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 92,716 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,761,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,998,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,266. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.