HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $44,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $144.37. 388,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,577. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

