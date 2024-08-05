HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 154.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ROST traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.37. 451,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,660. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

