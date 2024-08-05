HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,231 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,346,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,735,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

