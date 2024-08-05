HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,215 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 126.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 217.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MRO traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,799. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

