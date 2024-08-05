HM Payson & Co. Sells 359 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 541,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,643. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.52.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

