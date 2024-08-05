HM Payson & Co. Sells 457 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,537. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

