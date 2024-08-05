HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,250 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 132,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,643.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 185,784 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $23,106,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. 1,168,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

