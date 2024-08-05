HM Payson & Co. Takes $332,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.5 %

FUN traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $43.38. 639,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,230. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

