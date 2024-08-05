HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.