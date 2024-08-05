HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,630,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.45. 630,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,874. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

