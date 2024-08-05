HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $58,936,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP Stock Down 2.7 %

SAP stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.29. The stock had a trading volume of 529,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.51. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.