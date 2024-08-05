Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,356 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.85. 271,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,378. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

