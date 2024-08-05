Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $404.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 48,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

