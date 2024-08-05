Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.91. The stock had a trading volume of 176,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $153.08.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.