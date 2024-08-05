Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 332.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.08. 155,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,911. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.