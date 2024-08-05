Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $9.94. Hut 8 shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 526,078 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 61.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

