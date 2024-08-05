Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of HY stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HY. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

