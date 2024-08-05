IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get IAC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.