IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC
Institutional Trading of IAC
IAC Price Performance
Shares of IAC opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $68.04.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
IAC Company Profile
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- About the Markup Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.