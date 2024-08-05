Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

