Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $60.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 256,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

