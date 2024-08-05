Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INFA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of INFA stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 236,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth about $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

