Information Services (ISV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million. Information Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 89.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.03 per share, with a total value of C$130,145.00. Company insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.